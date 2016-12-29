A small airplane crashed while trying to land in central Florida, killing both people aboard, one of them a central Minnesota woman being remembered for her tireless dedication to public education in her community.

Deb Solsrud, 51, of New London, died when the single-engine plane she was in crashed early Tuesday evening in the front yard of a home in Port Orange, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Officials have yet to identify the other person aboard.

A witness who reported the crash told a dispatcher that he saw the aircraft fly into the fog, and that the plane was "in an inverted flat spin when he came out of the fog," Sheriff Ben Johnson said in a statement.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergan said the airplane left Millington Regional Jetport near Memphis that afternoon. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that Memphis was a stopover point for the flight, which originated in Willmar, Minn.

The plane is owned and manufactured by Independent Technologies, which lists Daryl Ingalsbe as the company's owner and CEO, the newspaper added. A company spokesman said a statement about the crash was being prepared for release Thursday.

Besides having a residence in Spruce Creek Fly-in, the residential airport community where the plane was attempting to land, Ingalsbe also has a home in Spicer, Minn., the News-Journal reported.

A statement from the New London-Spicer School District described Solsrud as a parent who was deeply involved in school activities and other community endeavors.

Solsrud was a charter member and onetime president of the New London-Spicer Parent Teacher Organization, helped coordinate an inaugural event that served middle school-aged girls and worked to pass the technology levy for the school district several years ago.

"As a strong supporter of the technology levy, Deb led the charge informing and gaining community involvement and support," the statement said. "Deb's dedication to education and the betterment of our NLS community will be sorely missed."