TUESDAY
CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS SMALL BUSINESS SUPPORT: 3-4 p.m. Free. East Lake Library, 2727 E. Lake St., Mpls. 612-543-8425.
WEDNESDAY
BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.
THURSDAY
CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS BUSINESS CONSULTATIONS: 3-5 p.m. Free. Washburn Library, 5244 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. 612-543-8375.
SCORE WORKSHOP: Lisa Zufall from Birch Solutions will speak about staying consistent for your audience. stpaul.score.org. Noon-2 p.m. Free. Roseville Library, 2180 Hamline Av. N., Roseville. 651-632-8937.
TUESDAY, FEB. 26
LEGALCORPS, SCORE AND CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS CONSULTATIONS: Assistance to help navigate all aspects of planning or operating your small business. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27
ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 7-8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-224-9540.
