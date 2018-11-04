TUESDAY
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Small Business Tax Workshop.” southmetro.score.org. 1:30-3 p.m. Free. Shakopee Library, 235 S. Lewis St., Shakopee.
SCORE WORKSHOP: “How to Produce Video Content” presented by John Shade, chief information officer for MEI Research. minneapolis.score.org. 1-3 p.m. Free. St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane, St. Louis Park.
BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.
WEDNESDAY
PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Registration required. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
SCORE CONSULTATION: Discuss your small business opportunity with a counselor. 3-6 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 N. Main St., Maple Grove. 612-543-6450.
THURSDAY
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Simple Steps to Starting Your Business.” minneapolis.score.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Rasmussen College, Brooklyn Park, 8301 93rd Av. N., Brooklyn Park.
