TUESDAY

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Small Business Tax Workshop.” southmetro.score.org. 1:30-3 p.m. Free. Shakopee Library, 235 S. Lewis St., Shakopee.

SCORE WORKSHOP: “How to Produce Video Content” presented by John Shade, chief information officer for MEI Research. minneapolis.score.org. 1-3 p.m. Free. St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane, St. Louis Park.

BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.

WEDNESDAY

PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Registration required. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SCORE CONSULTATION: Discuss your small business opportunity with a counselor. 3-6 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 N. Main St., Maple Grove. 612-543-6450.

THURSDAY

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Simple Steps to Starting Your Business.” minneapolis.score.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Rasmussen College, Brooklyn Park, 8301 93rd Av. N., Brooklyn Park.