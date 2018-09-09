small Business

MONDAY

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING: One-on-one counseling presented by LegalCORPS and SCORE. 4-6 p.m. Free. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. 612-543-5900.

TUESDAY

SCORE CONSULTATION: Meet with a business counselor to develop your business plan or tackle a business problem. Registration required. 3-6 p.m. Free. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Av. N., Plymouth. 612-543-5825.

SCORE CONSULTATION: Bring your small-business idea for one-on-one confidential counseling. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

LEGALCORPS AND CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS CONSULTATION: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

WEDNESDAY

FOOD BUSINESS STEPS: Learn about starting a food business, setting up for growth and planning for obstacles. 6-8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Choosing the Right Entity for Your Business.” stpaul.score.org. 1-3 p.m. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.

THURSDAY

BASIC BUSINESS STEPS SESSION: Registration required. jjhill.org/calendar. Noon-1 p.m. Free. James J. Hill Center, 80 W. 4th St., St. Paul. 651-265-5500.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 18

PROVISIONAL PATENT INFORMATION: Presented by LegalCORPS. Advance registration required. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-5669.

SCORE CONSULTATION: Meet with a business counselor to help you navigate all aspects of planning or operating your small business. Registration required. 5-7 p.m. Free. Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. 651-450-2900.