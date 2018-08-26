MONDAY
INTRODUCTION TO STARTING YOUR BUSINESS: Presented by SCORE. 6-9 p.m. Free. Northwestern Health Sciences University, 2501 W. 84th St., Bloomington. 952-938-4570.
TUESDAY
SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION CONSULTATIONS: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
SCORE CONSULTATION: Bring your small-business idea for one-on-one confidential counseling. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
LEGALCORPS AND CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS CONSULTATION: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
WEDNESDAY
ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 7-8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-224-9540.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 4
BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.
SCORE WORKSHOP: “What Makes a Bank Tick.” Registration required. stpaul.score.org. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5
PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Registration required. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
SCORE CONSULTATION: Discuss your small business opportunity with a counselor. 3-6 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 Main St. N., Maple Grove. 612-543-6450.
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Is Starting a Business Right for You?” A five-week series ending Oct. 3. stpaul.score.org. 6-8 p.m. Free. Stafford Library, 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury. 651-632-8937.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 6
BASIC BUSINESS STEPS SESSION: A representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration will speak. Registration required. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
