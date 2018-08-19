TUESDAY
SCORE CONSULTATION: Meet with a business counselor to help you navigate all aspects of planning or operating your small business. Registration required. 5-7 p.m. Free. Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. 651-450-2900.
WEDNESDAY
QUICKBOOKS BASICS: Sponsored by SCORE. 6-9:30 p.m. $55. Northwestern Health Sciences University, 2501 W. 84th St., Bloomington. 952-938-4570.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. WomenVenture, 2021 E. Hennepin Av., Suite 200, Mpls. 612-224-9540.
THURSDAY
TAX WORKSHOP: Learn about key records, home office expensing and the benefits of each business entity. Registration required. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Burnhaven Library, 1101 W. County Road 42, Burnsville. 651-450-2900.
MONDAY, AUG. 27
INTRODUCTION TO STARTING YOUR BUSINESS: Presented by SCORE. 6-9 p.m. Free. Northwestern Health Sciences University, 2501 W. 84th St., Bloomington. 952-938-4570.
TUESDAY, AUG. 28
SCORE CONSULTATION: Bring your small-business idea for one-on-one confidential counseling. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
