MONDAY

ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 6-7 p.m. Free. WomenVenture, 2021 E. Hennepin Av., Suite 200, Mpls. 612-224-9540.

TUESDAY

BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Vision, Mission and Guiding Principles.” Registration required. stpaul.score.org. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.

WEDNESDAY

FOOD BUSINESS STEPS: Setting up for growth and planning for obstacles. 6-8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Small Business Tax Workshop.” Registration required. stpaul.score.org. 1-3 p.m. Free. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.

THURSDAY

BASIC BUSINESS STEPS SESSION: Registration required. jjhill.org/calendar. Noon-1 p.m. Free. James J. Hill Center, 80 W. 4th St., St. Paul. 651-265-5500.

MONDAY, AUG. 13

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING: One-on-one counseling presented by LegalCORPS and SCORE. 4-6 p.m. Free. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. 612-543-5900.

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Personal Selling Skills Development.” stpaul.score.org. 9 a.m.-noon. $45. Olsen Thielen & Co., 2675 Long Lake Road, Roseville. 651-632-8937.