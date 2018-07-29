TUESDAY
SCORE/THRYV SEMINAR: “Build an Effective Online Presence.” minneapolis.score.org. 2:30 p.m. Free. Northtown Library, 711 NE. County Road 10, Blaine. 952-938-4570.
WEDNESDAY
PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Registration required. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
THURSDAY
BASIC BUSINESS STEPS SESSION: A representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration will speak. Registration required. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.
MONDAY, AUG. 6
ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 6-7 p.m. Free. WomenVenture, 2021 E. Hennepin Av., Suite 200, Mpls. 612-224-9540.
TUESDAY, AUG. 7
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Vision, Mission and Guiding Principles.” Registration required. stpaul.score.org. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 8
FOOD BUSINESS STEPS: Learn about starting a food business, setting up for growth and planning for obstacles. 6-8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Small Business Tax Workshop.” Registration required. stpaul.score.org. 1-3 p.m. Free. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.
THURSDAY, AUG. 9
BASIC BUSINESS STEPS SESSION: Registration required. jjhill.org/calendar. Noon-1 p.m. Free. James J. Hill Center, 80 W. 4th St., St. Paul. 651-265-5500.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.