small Business

TUESDAY

INTRODUCTION TO STARTING YOUR BUSINESS: Presented by SCORE. 6-9 p.m. Free. Northwestern Health Sciences University, 2501 W. 84th St., Bloomington. 952-938-4570.

WEDNESDAY

ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Women­venture.org. 7-8 p.m. Free. WomenVenture, 2021 E. Hennepin Av., Suite 200, Mpls. 612-224-9540.

SATURDAY

SCORE SEMINAR: "Personal Selling Confidence." 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $45. Northwestern Health Sciences University, 2501 W. 84th St., Bloomington. 952-938-4570.

MONDAY, JUNE 4

ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 6-7 p.m. Free. WomenVenture, 2021 E. Hennepin Av., Suite 200, Mpls. 612-224-9540.

TUESDAY, JUNE 5

BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Registration required. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SCORE CONSULTATION: Discuss your small business opportunity with a counselor. 1-4 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 Main St. N., Maple Grove. 612-543-6450.