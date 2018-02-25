small Business

MONDAY

ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 6-7 p.m. Free. WomenVenture, 2021 E. Hennepin Av., Suite 200, Mpls. 612-224-9540.

TUESDAY

LEGALCORPS CONSULTATION: Legal advice from volunteer attorneys. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SCORE CONSULTATION: Bring your small-business idea for one-on-one confidential counseling. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING: Presented by the City of Minneapolis. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

THURSDAY

BASIC BUSINESS STEPS SESSION: A representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration will speak. Registration required. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.

SATURDAY

QUICKBOOKS AND ACCOUNTING BASICS: Presented by SCORE. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

MONDAY, MARCH 5

ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 6-7 p.m. Free. WomenVenture, 2021 E. Hennepin Av., Suite 200, Mpls. 612-224-9540.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Registration required. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.