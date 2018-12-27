Slugger Nelson Cruz has agreed to a deal with the Twins, multiple news outlets reported Thursday morning.

MLB.com’s report said the designated hitter’s deal is worth $14 million for next season, and that the Twins have a club option for 2020 that would pay Cruz $12 million.

Cruz, 38, has 360 career home runs, including 37 last season with Seattle. He spent the past four seasons with the Mariners, hitting between 37 and 44 home runs in each. Before Seattle, Cruz was in Baltimore for one season (40 home runs, 2014) and Texas for eight seasons, after breaking in with Milwaukee.

Cruz had 97 RBI and hit .256 last season, with 519 at bats. Cruz’s homer totals have gone down minimally each of the past four seasons, and his batting average has been on a steady decline, too. Cruz’s .256 last season was a drop from .288 the year before and .302 in 2015.

