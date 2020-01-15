The Twins have reached an agreement with free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former American League MVP, a major league source confirmed Tuesday night.

The deal is for four seasons with $92 million guaranteed, with a fifth-year club option that would bring the value to more than $100 million. The average annual value of $23 million matches the highest AAV in team history, that of the retired Joe Mauer.

Donaldson has feasted on Twins pitching, with a .395 average against them, and has big numbers at Target Field — 10 home runs in 82 at-bats and an astronomical 1.283 OPS.

Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi (@JakeOdorizzi) tweeted: "A lot of years playing against each other, glad to finally share the same uniform and not have to face you anymore! Welcome @BringerOfRain20"

The contract has $84 million in salary over four seasons, and an $8 million buyout if the Twins decline the fifth year. If there is a fifth season, it would be for $16 million, with incentives, a source confirmed.

Catcher Mitch Garver (@mitchgarver) tweeted, "Hey @BringerOfRain20 bring some rain to MN, and make it purple"

The Twins were one of the best offensive teams in baseball last season, slugging a major league-record 307 home runs. Adding the 34-year-old Donaldson, the 2015 American League Most Valuable Player, ensures their bats would remain lethal in 2020 while adding a capable defender at third.

The deal is by far the largest free-agent contract in Twins' history, surpassing Ervin Santana's $54 million, four-year deal before the 2015 season.

Miguel Sano, who signed a three-year deal with a fourth year option on Tuesday, will move from third base to first base to make room for Donaldson.

After struggling with injuries the previous two seasons, Donaldson signed a one-year, $23 million contract with the Braves for 2019 and batted .259 with 37 home runs and 94 RBI. He won the National League Comeback Player of the Year Award.

A Florida native who played college baseball at Auburn, Donaldson made his major league debut in 2010 as a catcher with Oakland. He switched to third base, and by 2014 he was an All-Star for the A's.

He was traded to Toronto before the 2015 season and won the AL MVP that season after hitting .297 with 41 home runs and 123 RBI.

Donaldson's 2018 season was marred by injury, and he was traded to Cleveland at the deadline. Following the season, he became a free agent and signed with the Braves.

In nine major league seasons, Donaldson has 219 home runs and 645 RBI, with a .273 batting average and .509 slugging percentage. He strikes out a lot — 155 times last season. He has been in the postseason six times and has five home runs in 39 games; he advanced as far as the League Championship Series in 2016 with the Blue Jays.