One of Lindsay Whalen’s goals entering her second season as Gophers women’s basketball coach was to beef up her team’s nonconference schedule.

So she did.

But in Tuesday’s season opener at Williams Arena, that exacted a cost. Against a Missouri State team that returned four starters from a team that reached the NCAA Sweet Sixteen last season, the 23rd-ranked Gophers started slowly and couldn’t recover in a 77-69 loss to the Lady Bears.

The Gophers never led.

In a sloppy game filled with turnovers, the Gophers just couldn’t muster enough offense at one end. And, with Taiye Bello — the team’s best rebounder — in foul trouble from the start, the Gophers struggled on defense and on the boards, too.

Guard Calip scored a game-high 21 points to lead Missouri State, which out-rebounded the Gophers 41-21, shot 54.9 percent and outscored them 17-6 at the free throw line.

Destiny Pitts led the Gophers — who went 10-for-17 three-pointers — with 18 points. She made six of eight three-pointers in the process. Jasmine Brunson had 14, Bello 13.

But the Gophers shot just 40 percent overall. Bello, the second-best rebounder in the Big Ten Conference last season, managed just two rebounds.

The Gophers committed seven turnovers and found themselves down 16-4 just 5 minutes into the game.

Down 44-31 early in the third quarter, the Gophers went on a quick 7-0 run to pull within 44-38 on Pitts’ three-pointer, forcing a Bears time out. Out of the time out Bello was called for her fourth foul and had to sit. Moments later Brunson converted on a three-point play and the Gophers were within five.

The Bears scored four straight to push their lead to nine, but Pitts hit consecutive three-pointers and the Gophers were suddenly within three at 50-47.

That’s as close as Minnesota got. Missouri State finished the quarter on a 6-2 run to lead by seven entering the fourth.