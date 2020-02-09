Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Excelsior and parts of Lake Minnetonka on Sunday for the return of a longtime winter tradition, sled dog racing.

The west metro town hosted its first sled dog race 83 years ago during the Klondike Day winter carnival, but there’s since been a 22-year hiatus. Sunday’s new and improved Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby boosted the race distance and included entertainment options, such as food trucks, campfires and a chance to meet the huskies.

Forty mushers from as far as Alaska and Ontario started on the snowy streets then raced around Lake Minnetonka twice for a total of 40 miles.

A team of 21 veterinarians checked all 250 dogs the day before the race. On Sunday, the vets hung out near the finish line with stethoscopes and scarves draped around their necks, ready to tend to any dogs in need.

“It’s the sled dogs, they’re so wonderful to work with. They’re athletes,” said Jackie Piepkorn, chief veterinarian who has worked with sled dogs professionally the last 25 years.

Piepkorn, who serves on the Lake Minnetonka Klondike Derby Board, said the attendance was a success — despite a snowy start that made travel challenging. She said the board looks to host the derby again next year to carry on the winter tradition.

James Wheeler of Fairbanks, Alaska, was first to cross the finish line of the Klondike Dog Derby, though not necessarily the winner due to the staggered start.

Michael and Janet Malik of Orono said watching sled dog races is a hobby. They travel north at the end of January to see the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, the longest sled dog race in the Lower 48 states that starts in Duluth and ends in Grand Portage. They basked in the sun outside the derby chalet, watching fans new to the sport take it all in.

“It’s great to see people get exposed to this sport,” Janet Malik said.

Ten-year-old Noah Cabrera, of Minnetonka, made a snow angel in the middle of Second Street as big snowflakes filled the air while his parents, Amy and Eddie Cabrera, smiled while taking photos. The family was watching a livestream of the race from home that morning when they decided to check it out in person.

“If it was colder we might’ve not come,” Amy Cabrera said. “But it’s perfect with the sun.”

The snow that ended around noon added to the experience, she said. “I think it makes it more memorable.”