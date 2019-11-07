Turkey talk

Fort Snelling State Park, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday

• Learn the way wild turkeys have made a comeback in Minnesota. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)

Skijoring clinic

9 a.m.-noon Saturday, French Regional Park

• Stay active this winter by cross-country skiing with your dog. Learn about equipment, commands, training techniques, and trail etiquette. Go on a guided, on-foot training session with your dog. Equipment provided for class. Volunteers will fit harnesses and belts for those who want to buy equipment. Cost is $15. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. Dogs should be friendly around others. They must stay in owners’ vehicles the first 45 minutes of the program. (bit.ly/threeskijor)

History mystery

Whitewater State Park, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday

• The search during November for geocache continues (with use of global positioning system, aka GPS). Win collectible cards. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)

Tracking scent

Blue Mounds State Park, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday

• Learn how animals track prey. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)