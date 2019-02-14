Below is a dispatch from Outdoors Weekend contributor (and Minnesota author) Sue Leaf, who recently returned from a cross-country ski trip to networks on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. All of the trails are within a four-to seven-hour drive of the Twin Cities:
• The Wolverine Nordic Ski Trails in Ironwood have an excellent base. The Powderhorn Loop connects with Big Powderhorn Mountain alpine runs. Two dollars will get cross-country skiers a one-way ticket up the hill after a thrilling downhill run. Tickets available at Big Powderhorn Mountain main lodge. Wolverine allows dogs.
Online: wolverinenordic.com
• The Michigan Tech winter recreation trails in Houghton have something for everyone: cross-country and Nordic skiers, snowshoers, dog walkers. Pristinely groomed, a lit loop and lots of snow. Online: bit.ly/techtrails
• The Swedetown Trails at Calumet are groomed daily at 7 a.m. They’re approaching 250 inches of snow for the year. Gorgeous trails, including those groomed for fatbikes, and several lighted loops. You have to see this snow to believe it.
Online: swedetowntrails.org/trail-map
• The Forestville trails of the Noquemanon Trail Network are easily accessible from Marquette. The famed 51-kilometer Noque ski marathon passes over these trails.
Online: noquetrails.org/trails/noquemanon
• The Valley Spur Trails in the Hiawatha National Forest outside Munising are beautifully groomed every day, well-laid out, and unbelievably scenic.
Online: valleyspur.org/trail-maps
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.