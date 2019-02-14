Below is a dispatch from Outdoors Weekend contributor (and Minnesota author) Sue Leaf, who recently returned from a cross-country ski trip to networks on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. All of the trails are within a four-to seven-hour drive of the Twin Cities:

• The Wolverine Nordic Ski Trails in Ironwood have an excellent base. The Powderhorn Loop connects with Big Powderhorn Mountain alpine runs. Two dollars will get cross-country skiers a one-way ticket up the hill after a thrilling downhill run. Tickets available at Big Powderhorn Mountain main lodge. Wolverine allows dogs.

Online: wolverinenordic.com

• The Michigan Tech winter recreation trails in Houghton have something for everyone: cross-country and Nordic skiers, snowshoers, dog walkers. Pristinely groomed, a lit loop and lots of snow. Online: bit.ly/techtrails

• The Swedetown Trails at Calumet are groomed daily at 7 a.m. They’re approaching 250 inches of snow for the year. Gorgeous trails, including those groomed for fatbikes, and several lighted loops. You have to see this snow to believe it.

Online: swedetowntrails.org/trail-map

• The Forestville trails of the Noquemanon Trail Network are easily accessible from Marquette. The famed 51-kilometer Noque ski marathon passes over these trails.

Online: noquetrails.org/trails/noquemanon

• The Valley Spur Trails in the Hiawatha National Forest outside Munising are beautifully groomed every day, well-laid out, and unbelievably scenic.

Online: valleyspur.org/trail-maps