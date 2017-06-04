A 6-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon in Lake Elmo in an apparent drowning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:17 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Washington County Park Reserve swimming Beach after a girl had been pulled from the water. She wasn’t breathing, according to a news release.

Resuscitation efforts were performed on the girl at the scene. She was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s name hasn’t been released and the case is under investigation by both the sheriff’s office and the county’s parks department.

The Lake Elmo swimming beach is a man-made, two-acre pond that is chlorinated and filtered.

The swimming pond was closed much of last summer for upgrades, including reducing its depth from six to four feet, according to park reserve staff.

ERIN ADLER