1. Edina seeks three-peat

Having skated past No. 1 Blake in the Class 2A, Section 6 championship game, top-seeded Edina now faces a bigger task — winning its third consecutive state championship. Should the Hornets succeed, they would join Minnetonka (2011-13) as the only team in either class to go back-to-back-to-back. No. 2 seed Andover defeated Edina 4-3 in both teams’ first game of the season.

2. Celebrating state tournament No. 25

Throughout the four-day tournament there will be video tributes to the sport’s 25-year history. Before the Class 2A championship game, six players selected as the best of all time and the top coach will be recognized in an on-ice ceremony.

3. Fresh faces

A trio of tournament coaches are in their first season as head coaches at their respective programs: Mark Johnson (St. Paul United), Kim McClintick (East Ridge) and Keith Radloff (Breck). In addition, East Ridge, located in Woodbury, is the only team in either class making its state tournament debut.

4. Players to watch

Two of the five Ms. Hockey finalists remain: Edina forward CC Bowlby and Warroad defenseman Kaitlyn Kotlowski. The list of 10 semifinalists included Maple Grove forward Mannon McMahon. Four of the five Senior Goalie of the Year finalists are still in pads: Calla Frank (White Bear Lake), Quinn Kuntz (Warroad), Lucy Morgan (Maple Grove) and Taylor Smith (Mound Westonka). Kuntz and Smith are both unbeaten this season.

5. Comeback kids

Farmington welcomed back captain Jenna Gerold, who suffered an ACL tear last summer, for the final regular-season game. Last season’s team leader in goals, Gerold regained her touch with a hat trick in the Class 2A, Section 1 quarterfinal. In the championship game, she scored a goal and assisted on the game-winner in double overtime. Forward Bailey Kelley (torn labrum) also returned for the last regular season game. She scored three playoff goals.

Coach Jon Holmes joked that getting this duo back was akin to a professional team’s general manager making a deal for two key players at the trade deadline.

Tourney at a glance

When, where: Wednesday through Saturday, Xcel Energy Center. Consolation games at TRIA Rink.

Tickets: Championship session: $19 adults, $12 students. Consolation session: $14 adults, $9 students.

TV/web: Championship semifinals and championship games in both classes will be televised live by Ch. 45. Free, live webcast of the quarterfinals and third-place games in each class on prepspotlight.tv. Free, live webcast of the semifinals and championship games on Prep45.com.