When "Six" plays at the Ordway, it will be without the injured Abby Mueller (left). /Liz Lauren

The good news is Abby Mueller has not been beheaded. The bad news is she's not going to be in "Six" at the Ordway Center.

Mueller, whom Twin Cities theatergoers may remember as a knockout Carole King in the first touring company of "Beautiful" that played here at the Orpheum Theater, was to have returned in "Six." In Chicago and Cambridge, Mass., she played Jane Seymour, the third wife of King Henry VIII in the concert-style musical in which all of his wives sings their hearts out (spoiler alert: Seymour actually died as a result of postnatal complications).

Playbill reports that "a sudden injury" will prevent Mueller from making the trip to Minnesota and that she'll be replaced by Mallory Maedke in the Nov. 29-Dec. 22 run. If you're dying to see Mueller, you'll have to wait for the show to begin performances on Broadway February 13.