St. Paul residents, haulers and city officials are gradually getting used to organized trash collection, six months after the turbulent rollout of the program, the City Council was told Wednesday.

Complaints about trash service have dwindled since organized trash collection began in October, according to Christopher Swanson, solid waste program supervisor in the Department of Public Works.

On the other hand, the proportion of customers who aren’t paying their bills has barely moved — from 11.5% in the first three months of the program, to 11% in the second three months.

Wednesday’s council meeting was informational, and the council’s own leeway to make changes is limited by the five-year contract the city signed with a consortium of haulers last year.

Still, some council members expressed concern with a service that has sparked a small-scale uprising among certain residents who say they got along fine with the old, privately-arranged trash hauling.

Council Member Jane Prince said the service is especially difficult for people on fixed incomes. She talked about a resident of her ward who had to leave the state for a month after a death in the family. The hauler wouldn’t provide a temporary hold on her garbage bill because she didn’t provide two weeks notice.

“What I’ve asked the consortium for is some simple common sense,” Prince said.

The 1,395 complaints about the service have largely concerned billing, late fees, service problems and confusion over payment, according to the city. The trash service has also been a challenge for some haulers. Buyouts and mergers have resulted in the original consortium of 11 haulers shrinking to seven, and further consolidation is likely.

The city also reported a relatively tiny number of missed pickups — 1,676, or 0.7% of all collections — though that number doesn’t include weather-related disruptions.

