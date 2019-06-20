Six Minnesotans on Thursday were named to the 45-player roster for USA Hockey’s World Junior Summer Showcase, which will run July 26-Aug. 3 in Plymouth, Mich. The event will serve as an audition for spots on the U.S. national junior team that will compete in the World Junior Championship this winter in the Czech Republic.

The Minnesotans selected for the showcase are forwards Bobby Brink (Excelsior), Trevor Janicke (Maple Grove), Luke Loheit (Minnetonka) and Blake McLaughlin (Grand Rapids); and defensemen Drew Helleson (Farmington), Jackson LaCombe (Eden Prairie) and K’Andre Miller (Minnetonka).

In addition, incoming Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson of Irvine, Calif., was named to the roster.

Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin is the head coach of the U.S. junior national team, and St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson is one of his assistants.