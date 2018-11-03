JOTTINGS

• The Las Vegas sports books opened with the Vikings as seven-point favorites, but as of Sunday it was down to four.

• Vikings 2017 first-round draft pick Dalvin Cook has played in only seven of a possible 24 games over two seasons after a torn knee ligament last year and dealing with its lingering effects.

• The Lions are giving up the second-most rushing yards per game this season, and Latavius Murray could have a big game.

• Pro Football Focus on naming Adam Thielen its NFC offensive player of the month: “Thielen’s last month has been darn near as perfect as a receiver can play.” Meanwhile, PFF has the Vikings ranked 12th in the NFL in defense, with the Bears ranked No. 1.

• The Detroit media ripped the trade of receiver Golden Tate, who had 44 receptions for 517 yards and three scores but was dealt to the Eagles on Tuesday. But Lions coach Matt Patricia said they aren’t giving up on the year.

• Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards on linebacker Eric Kendricks: “Eric really pays attention to the details. He understands angles, staying inside out on tackling. He’s got the speed to get to the perimeter and still maintain leverage on backs and receivers.”

• Are Jimmy Butler’s trade demands having an impact on Timberwolves attendance? Through five home games they’re averaging 14,948 in attendance, dead last in the NBA, compared to 16,382 last year.

• Eric Musselman, the basketball coach at Nevada and son of former Gophers and Wolves coach Bill Musselman, is the subject of a big profile in this week’s Sports Illustrated. The Wolf Pack is ranked No. 7 in the country.

• NCAA Final Four hospitality packages for U.S. Bank Stadium have the cheapest package for entrance to all three games at $608.50. The most expensive is $1,182.50.