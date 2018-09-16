JOTTINGS

• The Vikings’ available salary cap is down to about $1 million, and it’s looking more likely that they’re going to have to pull off a miracle to be able to sign Anthony Barr to a long-term extension.

• The Vikings’ odds for winning the Super Bowl are 8-1, tied for second with the Rams. The Patriots are 6-1. The Vikings are the favorite to win the NFC at 9-2.

• Pro Football Focus has the Vikings third in its power rankings and ranked their offensive line 18th in the league after Week 1 — in the preseason they were 28th. PFF wrote: “Pat Elflein can’t get back soon enough. ... For a line that has issues elsewhere to begin with, they can’t afford center to be added to the list.” PFF ranked Linval Joseph third and Sheldon Richardson fourth when it came to interior defensive linemen in Week 1.

• Will Vikings rookie Mike Hughes play as much in the slot on Sunday against the Packers? He played 30 snaps at outside corner in Week 1 because Trae Waynes was injured early.

• Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo on the Packers defense under new coordinator Mike Pettine: “They have a really good scheme, a difficult scheme. We’re going to have to do a great job of our communication and determining what personnel groupings are on the field.”

• Lindsay Whalen’s first home game as Gophers women’s basketball coach is close to a sellout. There are 12,427 tickets sold, and they need to reach 14,000. The Gophers are selling discount tickets at $1.

• Edina offensive lineman Quinn Carroll took an offer from Notre Dame over the Gophers. Now another local offensive lineman getting a lot of attention is Lakeville North standout Bryce Benhart, who is being recruited by the Gophers, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Michigan and ranks No. 20 among tackles in the nation.