JOTTINGS

• This weekend marked the 40th anniversary of the United States men’s hockey team defeating the Soviet Union in the “Miracle on Ice” at the Olympics. After the Americans beat Finland for the gold medal on Feb. 24, 1980, Lou Nanne told me, “The victory of the United States was a great tribute to Herbie [then-Gophers coach and Team USA coach Herb Brooks]. He did a fantastic job preparing these guys from the day they started practice last fall until the big victory over Finland.”

• Eden Prairie has been a football power for decades, but is this new: The Eagles’ 78-64 victory over Minnehaha Academy on Tuesday makes them the best boys’ basketball teams in Minnesota, too. Eden Prairie’s top player is point guard Drake Dobbs, who is headed to Liberty, passing up offers from North Dakota State and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

• DeLaSalle’s Jalen Travis is going to Prince­ton to play basketball. His brother Reid started at Stanford before transferring to Kentucky and brother Jonah played at Harvard.

• ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper had Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. being selected No. 25 overall by the Vikings in his latest mock draft. “Safety might not appear to be a priority position for the Vikings, but they have salary-cap issues and could lose Anthony Harris to a big offer in free agency,” he wrote.

• The Wolves were 25-29 through 54 games last season. This season they are 16-38.

• Two of the best surprises for the Wolves have been point guard Jordan McLaughlin and center Naz Reid, who both spent a lot of time with the Iowa Wolves. “[Player development coach] John Lucas [III] and [Iowa coach] Sam [Newman-Beck] deserve a ton of credit because they’re running a great program there, and they’re making our players better,” Wolves President Gersson Rosas said.