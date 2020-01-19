JOTTINGS

• Brian Gutekunst, the son of former Gophers football coach John Gutekunst, is in his second season as general manager of the Packers, who will try to reach the Super Bowl on Sunday. He has been with the club in various roles since 1998.

• Former Gophers linebacker Damien Wilson will start for the Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. He had eight tackles in Kansas City’s 51-31 victory over the Texans last week. He was second on the team in tackles this season with 81.

• Las Vegas currently has Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan tied for the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy next season. The Gophers’ odds to win the 2020 national championship are 100-1. They trail Ohio State (9-2), Michigan (33-1), Penn State (33-1) and Wisconsin (50-1) in the Big Ten.

• While the Vikings face a lot of decisions in free agency, ESPN had only two Vikings players ranked in their top 50 NFL free agents: safety Anthony Harris (No. 31) and cornerback Trae Waynes (No. 39).

• ESPN baseball reporter Buster Olney wrote that the Twins are No. 9 in his power rankings: “The rotation has a lot of uncertainty, but the Twins are going to hit and they should have a high-end bullpen. In the American League Central, that might be enough.”

• Miguel Sano’s new contract will pay him $30 million over three years, but just $7 million in 2020, putting him below Jake Odorizzi ($17.8 million), Nelson Cruz ($12 million), Marwin Gonzalez ($9 million) and Eddie Rosario ($7.5 million) for this season.

• Twins President Dave St. Peter said one of their minor league clubs might play this season with a robotic strike zone aiding umpires: “I would be surprised if we don’t see it in the Florida State League [with the newly named Fort Myers Mighty Muscles]. Our players will get a look at it, our coaches and managers will get a look at it.”