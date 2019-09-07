JOTTINGS

• The Vikings’ home schedules for 2020, ’21 and ’22 have some big-name teams outside of the division, even though the dates for the games have yet to be determined. In 2020 the Vikings will play Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville and Tennessee at home. In 2021 they play host to the Rams, Seattle, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. And in 2022 they will face Dallas, the Giants, New England and the Jets.

• The Twins rank fifth in AL attendance, trailing the Yankees, Angels, Red Sox and Astros. Twins President Dave St. Peter said the team should make money in 2019: “We are certainly going to make budget from an attendance perspective. We did not budget north of 2 million [fans], and I think we’re going to ultimately get to [at least] 2.2 million in overall attendance.”

• The Gophers football team returns home Saturday to play Georgia Southern, which runs one the triple option, one of the most unique offenses in the country. The Eagles ranked No. 7 last year in rushing yards per game with 273.4, right behind Wisconsin.

• Not only is Minnehaha Academy’s Chet Holmgren ranked No. 7 overall among boys’ basketball recruits for the Class of 2021, according to 247 Sports, but former East Ridge athlete Kendall Brown — now at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas — is No. 22 overall.

• Vikings Executive Vice President Lester Bagley on what the team saw in Andrew Miller, who is replacing Kevin Warren as chief operating officer: “He was four years at the Toronto Blue Jays and 10 years at Cleveland, his role there was executive vice president of business operations. He is a great guy, very much a collaborator, very focused on business.”

• ESPN’s Dan Graziano listed U.S. Bank Stadium as the top venue in the NFL. “The space-age viking ship exterior shape is a bit weird, but wait until you get a load of the gleaming, sunny, modern perfection inside,” he wrote.