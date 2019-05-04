JOTTINGS

• There is no doubt Ryan Saunders will be named Timberwolves coach as a part of Gersson Rosas being named president of basketball operations, but expect other changes in the coaching staff.

• Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck, who attended the Kentucky Derby with his wife this weekend, said Tanner Morgan’s starting spot at quarterback is far from guaranteed. “There is always competition,” he said. “Absolutely. Every position we have has competition, including the quarterback position. We look forward to watching how that whole competition comes together.”

• The early NFC North odds from Bovada.com have the Vikings third at plus-230 compared to the Packers at plus-200 and the Bears at plus-170.

• The sportsbooks out of Las Vegas have Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco tied for third for the best odds for AL MVP at 9-1.

• Former Gophers kicker Emmit Carpenter told the weekly Press Times of Wisconsin that his decision to join the Bears as a free agent was an easy one. “Chicago is a great football town,” he said. “The people there are really passionate about football and the Bears and it’s a great market to land in.” The Bears have no returning kickers on their roster.

• Ex-Gophers linebacker Blake Cashman told the Jets website, “I feel like I can be someone that impacts the team day one, whether it be on special teams or defense, or both.” Cashman was the only Gophers player drafted, while four each were picked from Iowa and Wisconsin. Ohio State led the Big Ten with nine picks.

• E.J. Ejiya, who was a standout at Spring Lake Park and played linebacker at North Texas, agreed to a rookie free-agent deal with the Ravens.

• Logan Morrison, a disappointment with the Twins last year, signed a minor league contract with the Yankees on April 19 and has been at extended spring training.