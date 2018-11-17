JOTTINGS

• Dalvin Cook looked fantastic two weeks ago against the Lions when he ran for 89 yards and caught four passes for 20 yards. Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said Cook is full-go for Sunday against Chicago. How is Cook feeling? “Around this time last year I was on the couch, wishing I could compete and be out there,” he said. “Now that I’m here, I have to take full advantage.”

• DeFilippo was coaching in Oakland when the Raiders drafted Khalil Mack fifth in 2014. How does he view the No. 1 Bears defense? “I know [Mack] up close and personal, how good he is and how good his skill set is,” he said. “We have our hands full.”

• Since center Pat Elflein returned to the lineup the Vikings are averaging 104.5 yards rushing per game.

• A loss to Chicago will put the Vikings 1½ games behind the Bears in the NFC North with six games to go. Has head coach Mike Zimmer seen a different sense of urgency from his squad? “I think there is still a long ways to go,” he said. “I haven’t noticed any difference in the way they are. They are not uptight or anything like that.”

• Vikings special teams coach Mike Preifer on Bears punt returner Tarik Cohen. “I’ve had him in my brain for a couple of weeks,” Preifer said. “Great punt returner, probably the best we have faced this year. We have to protect. We have to get off blocks. Our gunner has to show up.”

• The Bears are first in the NFL in the turnover battle as they have forced 24 turnovers while committing just 11. The Vikings are tied for 16th with a margin of plus-1.

• The combined record of the teams the Bears have beaten this season: 19-38.

• Pro Football Focus predicts the Bears, who are 2½-point favorites, will beat the Vikings 22-21. Among all the experts at sites such as NFL.com, Pro Football Talk,and CBS Sports you find almost no one picking the Vikings to win.