JOTTINGS

• Does Mike Zimmer think Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are the best receiving duo he has ever coached? “It’s hard to tell. They’re good, productive players, we’ll wait and let somebody else [say] that.” Meanwhile, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell said one of the things he did not expect from this season was that Thielen would look like “the best wideout in league history.”

• The Vikings set a modern NFL record last year when they allowed only 25.2 percent conversions on third down. Through six weeks this season they have allowed 25.0 percent.

• Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said he knows how lucky this team is to have a backup such as Latavius Murray when Dalvin Cook is hurt. “We have other guys that can make plays,” he said. “I’ve been on teams before where you have one of your legit guys go down, and all of a sudden it’s tough sledding.”

• Former Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson said he feels settled now with the Vikings. “I’ve been battling through that and landed on a good team, a good situation, good family-oriented guys, good coaching staff,” he said. “You can’t really beat it.”

• Eden Prairie football coach Mike Grant on Cole Kramer, who has committed to the Gophers: “He’s as good of a quarterback as you can find in the country, not just the state. He has a great arm, he can run, he’s fast, has great composure. I mean, he has led our team and he is as good as we have seen in Minnesota. I know the Gophers are lucky to have him.”

• Only two players from Minnesota are active in the NBA, Tyus Jones with the Timberwolves and Zach Lofton with the Pistons. Detroit also has Jon Leuer, who is injured, as is the 76ers’ Mike Muscala. Cole Aldrich, Rashad Vaughn and Nate Wolters were on NBA teams last season but are not in the league to start this one, though Vaughn briefly was with the Mavericks in training camp.