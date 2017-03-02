Star Tribune sports columnist Sid Hartman, who turns 97 later this month, will be featured Sunday morning on NBC's Today Show.

Reporter Harry Smith was in the Twin Cities last month and spent time with Hartman at a Timberwolves game and in the Star Tribune office. His feature will be aired during the second half of the show, which runs from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Ch. 11 in the Twin Cities.

In addition to being a back-up anchor for NBC, Smith travels the country doing features of this sort for the morning program. He talked to Star Tribune television columnist Neal Justin about his work between interviews involving Hartman and others, including WCCO-AM talk shot host Chad Hartman, who is Sid's son.