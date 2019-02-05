The Shriners Healthcare for Children campus near the Mississippi River in Minneapolis is up for sale.

The previously named Shriners Hospitals for Children-Twin Cities has transitioned from a hospital model to an outpatient clinic format and no longer needs the 10-acre site, located on E. River Parkway south of Franklin Avenue.

The site includes a 103,500 square foot hospital building connected by skyway to a 14,000 square foot 10-room hotel and parking deck, according to the listing.

Colliers International’s Minneapolis-St. Paul offices are marketing the site for sale to possible buyers who could be interested to redevelop the property for healthcare, corporate offices, an educational campus or housing, said Louis Suarez, a vice president and healthcare services specialist with Colliers MSP, in a statement. Investment services specialist Jeff Budish is also helping to sell the property.

Florida-based Shriners Hospitals for Children has said all clinic services including physician visits and occupational and physical therapy will continue at the building until the clinic moves to an unspecified new location in the Twin Cities.

Colliers is also working with brokerage teams in Cincinnati, Ohio, to help Shriners sell their campus in Lexington, Ky.