Exploding with feeling

Closing Saturday: At first you might think Luisa Fernanda Garcia-Gomez's abstract drawings on paper are experiments with repetitive lines, dots, curves and dashes — like a geometry class test gone wrong. But what appear to be doodles are emotional catharsis for the artist, who had to flee her home in the Colombian city of Medellín during the height of the narcotrafficking wars. Random explosions that she experienced as a child and adolescent, but which never harmed her, became a fascination; she wondered how people felt in those moments when explosions hit. She channels this sensation into her work. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 E. Lake St., Wayzata. Free. burnetart.com)

ALICIA ELER