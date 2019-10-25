There was no getting around it, it was an awful Wednesday for Andrew Wiggins for 48 minutes.

Wiggins was 8-for-25 through four quarters, and you could forgive Timberwolves fans for being fed up with that inefficiency. Wiggins even missed the final shot of regulation. But Wiggins left the night on a high note, taking the ball to the basket and scoring the Wolves' final four points of overtime, providing enough cushion for them to win 127-126 over the Nets.

"The only way I was going to take a jumper down the stretch was if they leave me completely wide open, I'm going to shoot it," Wiggins said. "But my main focus was getting to the rim. I feel like I had success doing that throughout the game so I just stayed with it."

The decision to not take a jump shot was a wise one for Wiggins. A look at his shot chart on NBA.com showed Wiggins did not impress on any shots he took outside the lane. He was 9-for-17 on shots around the basket, 1-for-10 everywhere else.

CHRIS HINE