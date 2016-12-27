A woman was shot in the arm and a man in the hip early Tuesday outside the Gay 90s nightclub in downtown Minneapolis, police said.

Police were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on a call of shots fired. When they arrived they found the victims. Officers administered care to the victims, who were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the man was 41 and the woman 34. Their injuries were not life threatening, said police spokesman Corey Schmidt.

Officers interviewed witnesses at the scene, but "people at the scene were not cooperative," said spokeswoman Catherine Michal.

Police are checking with business owners in the area to see if the shooting was captured on surveillance cameras. No arrests have been made.

Investigators also will be speaking with business owners and community members Tuesday in hopes of learning what led to the shooting and locating possible suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to text tips to 847411 (TIP411). Tipsters can enter MPD, a space, and then the information. All texts are anonymous. People can also the police department's tip line 612-692-8477.