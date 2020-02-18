A 20-year-old man was shot dead in a Bemidji neighborhood and a 17-year-old was wounded in gunfire Monday night, police said Tuesday.

Police say they are looking for an 18-year-old man from Bemidji who ran from the scene, the 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue, with a handgun.

Authorities first learned of the incident after the 17-year-old male arrived at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji with a gunshot wound. His condition was not disclosed.

Sheriff's dispatch then directed police and Beltrami County deputies to the home, where they located the young man dead outside.

The suspect "is considered violent and dangerous," police said in a statement. "Do not approach him or try to apprehend him. Call Bemidji police immediately."

Authorities have yet to disclose the identity of either shooting victim or explain the circumstances leading up to the violence.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact police (218) 333-9111 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

A statement from Police Chief Mike Mastin said that anyone who contacts CrimeStoppers will be "free of retribution and remain safe while 'doing the right thing.' "