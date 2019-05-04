St. Paul police are investigating a shooting death that happened early Saturday morning on University Avenue, as they made an arrest in another shooting death Friday in the city’s North End.

The shooting Saturday was in the 900 block of W. University Avenue, between Lexington Avenue and Victoria Street, police said. More details were expected to be released later Saturday morning.

In Friday’s shooting death, Lavelle Darvon Brown, 27, of St. Paul, was booked into the Ramsey County jail early Saturday morning on suspicion of murder, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was in a parking lot about 12:15 p.m. Friday at the corner of Arundel Street and W. Maryland Avenue when several bullets were fired into his car, police said. The victim died at the scene.

