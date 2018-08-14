A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man in a midday drive-by in north Minneapolis.

Stevevontae D. Champion, of Minneapolis, admitted in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting of Roderick Evans, 40, on May 11, 2017, near the corner of 6th Street and 36th Avenue N.

Champion, wearing a ski mask, shot Evans from the open door of a blue minivan while driving slowly through the intersection. A witness who knew Champion as “Tay Tay” identified him from a photo as the shooter.

The County Attorney’s Office said that it will seek the maximum term of 32½ years. Champion remains jailed ahead of sentencing on Sept. 17.

“Mr. Champion fired nine shots at a group of people in broad daylight in a residential neighborhood, killing Mr. Evans,” County Attorney Mike Freeman said Monday. “Fortunately, he did not injure anyone else.”

Witnesses told police that the minivan slowed as it came upon Evans and others standing outside. Champion’s gunfire struck Evans in the chest.

Authorities have not offered an explanation for why Evans was shot.