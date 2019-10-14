A collision between two SUVs in northern Minnesota left a driver dead and his 4-year-old passenger badly injured, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday south of Federal Dam at the intersection of County roads 8 and 63, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

A Chevy TrailBlazer towing a car on a dolly failed to obey a stop sign and hit an Oldsmobile SUV in the intersection, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The 58-year-old driver of the Oldsmobile, from Federal Dam, was thrown from his vehicle and declared dead at the scene, a Sheriff’s Office statement read. The 4-year-old girl was taken by air ambulance to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries.

The Trailblazer’s driver, a 62-year-old man from nearby Squaw Lake, was taken to a nearby hospital with noncritical injuries.

The occupants of the vehicles have yet to be identified.