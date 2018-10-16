Gophers running back Shannon Brooks has returned to the football team, but his status is “evolving,” coach P.J. Fleck said Tuesday afternoon.

Brooks was released from Hennepin County Jail on Monday afternoon following his arrest early Sunday morning after he allegedly assaulted his male roommate in their Minneapolis residence. The Minneapolis City Attorney’s office has not pressed charges against Brooks. “Further investigation is needed to determine whether charges are warranted” in connection with an incident, said Sarah McKenzie, speaking on behalf of the City Attorney’s Office, said Monday.

On his KFXN-FM Radio show Tuesday, Fleck said that Brooks, a senior who suffered a knee injury just before spring practice, was medically cleared to play against Nebraska on Saturday and was in the team’s plans to play before the arrest. “The status is evolving,” Fleck said.

Fleck last week said Brooks, a senior, would play four games — and four games only — this season in order to preserve a year of eligibility for 2019. He originally was expected to miss the entire season, but a new NCAA rule that began this season allows players to appear in up to four games without using a year of eligibility.