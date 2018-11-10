A Shakopee police officer shot and killed a person who pointed a gun at the officer Friday night, police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of Apgar Street for a fire alarm, the Shakopee Police Department said in a statement on social media. Officers were met at the front door by a male who raised a gun and pointed it at the primary officer, police said.

“Fearing for his life, the officer fired his weapon, hitting the male,” the statement said. The person was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A handgun was recovered from the scene, police said.

The officer is a 12-year veteran, police said. Officers were wearing body cameras, and the incident was recorded. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

