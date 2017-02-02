A mentally diminished resident in a Shakopee assisted-living facility grabbed unattended dishwasher detergent and drank a lethal amount, according to a state investigation that pinned blame for the death on the operators.

Augustana Emerald Crest “is responsible for neglect by leaving corrosive chemical detergent unattended and within the reach of a client with impaired decisionmaking ability,” the state Health Department determined, according to details of its investigation released this week.

Specifically, the Health Department continued, “the facility failed to ensure all personnel were trained on the safety procedures for chemical use and storage.”

In a statement issued Thursday, a spokesman for the facility’s headquarters in Minneapolis confirmed the details in the state investigation.

“This tragedy affected everyone deeply,” said Augustana Care’s Dave Saemrow. “To prevent this from happening again, we reviewed all safety policies and procedures extensively and retrained staff members.”

According to the Health Department’s findings:

The memory care resident, who had a history of dementia and other cognitive difficulties, “had the tendency to take food and drinks from the kitchen” since moving in about two years ago. That forced staff to lock cupboards when unattended.

On the morning of Feb. 4, 2016, the resident was in the dining area waiting for breakfast and was known to be an early riser who would look for food in the kitchen.

A staff maintenance member was in the kitchen replacing an empty dishwasher detergent container and left a half-filled bottle of the red liquid on the counter. The resident grabbed the bottle, poured the detergent in a juice glass and drank it.

Roughly three hours later, the resident complained of a sore throat, and was spitting up phlegm and blood. A nurse called 911, and the resident was taken to a hospital.

The resident was hospitalized for 13 days for pneumonia and difficulty swallowing. Unable “to eat or drink to sustain life,” the resident died from what the death certificate listed as sodium hydroxide detergent ingestion.

As is practice, the Health Department did not disclose the identity of the resident.

Along with Shakopee, Augustana Emerald Crest runs similar facilities in Burnsville, Minnetonka and Victoria.