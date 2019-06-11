The new Mall of America store called SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker is only her fourth store to open in the U.S., so it's not surprising that Parker will be making a personal appearance in the Twin Cities to celebrate.

On Sunday, June 16, Parker will do a Q & A from 3:45 to 4 p.m.in the Nordstrom Court area on the first floor of the mall. Then she'll help customers pick out shoes during an in-store shopping experience from 4-6 p.m. The SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutique is located just around the corner from Nordstrom on the first floor near Nespresso.

The store is now open. On Tuesday, Mall of America shopper Carol Jensen of Eagan admired the store as she looked in through the glass partition. "Wow, everything is so colorful," she said. "But they don't look like they're made for walking. More like eye candy."

Prices on the four-inch heels as well as flats, sandals and pumps, range from $300 to $800. All are made in Italy. In 2017 when Parker opened her store in Las Vegas, she said that her shoes are made in the same factory that sells shoes for $800 to $1,800. Parker, who said that she grew up in a family without a lot of money, wishes that she could sell shoes for less than $100, but she wants her shoes to be able to last 5 years and be comfortable enough to be worn every day. Many of the reviews on Zappos.com seem to confirm the comfort, including Parker's signature high heel called Fawn ($350).

Guests can start lining up at 10 a.m. Sunday for a chance to be invited into the store to shop with Parker. Besides Mall of America and Vegas, SJP boutiques can also be found in New York, Oxon Hill, MD., Abu Dhabi and Dubai.