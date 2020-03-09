The sexual assault in a University of Minnesota parking ramp that prompted a campuswide alert was a rape, according to newly released information from campus police.

The attack occurred about 8:20 p.m. Friday in a West Bank ramp at 300 19th Av. S., according to the notice that went out over the weekend to students, staffers and others connected with the university.

A redacted police report provided Monday to the Star Tribune by the U disclosed that the victim was raped and that video of the incident was captured on a security camera.

The suspect remained at large Monday. He was described as a tall and slender male with short hair, wearing a ball cap, white gym shoes, and black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt. The U’s description did not give an approximate age or possible ethnicity or race.

“Use caution,” the alert advised.

U officials declined to disclose the victim’s gender, approximate age or whether the person is affiliated with the university in any manner.

Police were notified of the incident shortly after 6 a.m. the next morning, according to the report.

The 24-hour ramp on the West Bank campus is across from the U’s Carlson School of Management.

The attack came a few weeks after another assault near campus involving someone who tried to kidnap a woman in her car at SE. 6th Street and 10th Avenue. She fought back and the man fled, Minneapolis police said.