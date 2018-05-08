Several people were hurt, one critically, in a violent crash involving two cars and a Metro Transit bus Monday night in north Minneapolis.
Metro Transit spokesperson Howie Padilla said a vehicle speeding on 8th Street entered the intersection at Penn, and crashed into another vehicle and a Metro Transit bus.
"I don't know if the bus hit the car or if the first car hit the bus; that's what we are trying to figure out," Padilla said.
The driver of the second vehicle was in critical condition. It was not immediately known how many bus passengers suffered noncritical injuries.
The driver of the first vehicle fled on foot and had not been caught as of Monday night.
Authorities are investigating.
Karen Zamora
