Multiple injuries were reported in a crash involving a Metro Mobility bus in Blaine on Friday evening.

The State Patrol responded to the intersection of Hwy. 65 and 99th Avenue sometime after 7 p.m. Traffic cameras in the area showed a Metro Mobility bus lying on its side with severe front-end damage.

Authorities closed the highway from NE. 99th Avenue to 105th Avenue, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Motorists should avoid the area for the next few hours.

Police say several people were injured during the crash, but the severity of those injuries remains unknown.