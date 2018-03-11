A charter bus carrying members of a women's college basketball team crashed on Interstate 94 near St. Michael, Minn., on Saturday night, sending the driver and several others to hospitals, the State Patrol said.

As many as 17 people were injured, according to counts from the patrol and a hospital spokeswoman.

The bus was headed east and was near the Hwy. 241 exit about 6:45 p.m. when the driver had an "unknown medical episode," said Lt. Tiffani Nielson.

The bus entered the median and traveled for about a quarter-mile, striking trees and a freeway sign before re-entering the traffic lanes and finally heading into the ditch where it came to rest, Nielson said.

Nobody was critically hurt, Nielson said. The driver was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale while five others on the bus were taken by ambulance to Monticello Hospital for treatment.

Elly Wilson, a communication specialist at CentraCare Health in Monticello, said the facility received 11 patients from the crash. All were in good condition and would be discharged Saturday night.

At least four others on the bus were hurt but were not transported to hospitals, Nielson said.

The bus had left North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton and was headed back to Highland Community College in Freeport, Ill., after the team suffered a 71-62 playoff loss.

Traffic in both directions was disrupted for two hours, with the greatest delays on the eastbound side, Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed.

Along with the State Patrol, the Wright County Sheriff's Office, St. Michael Fire Department and Monticello Fire Department responded to the scene.