Fire struck a country club Tuesday morning in Wayzata, and firefighters from numerous departments responded to the scene, according to authorities.

The blaze was reported about 7:50 a.m. at Woodhill Country Club along Wayzata Boulevard, emergency dispatch audio disclosed.

Firefighters on the scene were ordered more than 2 hours later to take a defensive approach to fighting the flames, signaling significant interior damage. The blaze was declared under control about 10:45 a.m., police said.

No injuries have been reported, said Police Chief Mike Risvold.

Fire crews from eight departments were on the scene assisting Wayzata firefighters with knocking down the flames and smoke, Risvold said.

The police chief said more information about the blaze would be released later in the day.

Map: The fire was reported about 7:50 a.m. at Woodhill Country Club in Wayzata.

The private country club was founded in 1915 and sits near Hwy. 12, with Long Lake to the north and Browns Bay to the south. It offers golf, tennis, platform tennis, swimming and ice skating.