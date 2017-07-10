The Minnesota Attorney General’s office on Monday charged seven women with nine counts of racketeering and theft for allegedly stealing more than $7.7 million while running several personal care attendant agencies in Hennepin County.

The charges accuse the seven women, who are either related to each other or friends, of providing phony PCA care to other friends and family, as well as giving them thousands of dollars in kickbacks for their participation.

The accused leader of the group, Lillian Richardson, 52, was never supposed to be operating a PCA business. In 2013 she was disqualified by the federal Office of Investigations after she was convicted the year before of bilking Medicaid when she ran a PCA business, Best of Care.

Richardson said during her sentencing hearing then that learned a lesson that “I do not have to go through again.” But the Attorney General’s office said she also helped run at least five other PCA agencies, using them to steal from Medicaid with the same schemes she used to run Best of Care.

In January 2017, according to the criminal complaint, officers got a warrant to search her home. But Richardson barricaded the door, “and destroyed evidence during the 45 minutes it took to gain entry.”

Also charged with racketeering and theft: Deanna Williams, 53, and Tonette Brackins, 31, both of Brooklyn Park; Nicole Schwab, 28, of New Hope; Lasania Oda, 37, of Phoenix; and Bridgett Burrell, 50, of Maple Grove.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the six women. Richardson was sentenced last month to 21 months in prison for violating the probation from her 2012 conviction. According to the criminal charge, Richardson gave the other women orders from prison to get rid of records that would tie her to the PCA agencies.

The agencies included Abundant Hands Home, Bridging Together, Caring for Angels and Healing Hands Care.