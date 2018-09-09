TAKING IT TO THE END

Of the 32 one-hitters pitched against the Twins, eight of them were no-hitters until the ninth inning:

Twins batter Date Opposing pitcher Hit Outs Result

Cesar Tovar 5-15-69 (H) Dave McNally, Bal 1B 1 L, 5-0

Cesar Tovar 8-10-69 (A) Mike Cuellar, Bal 1B 0 L, 2-0

Ken Landreaux 4-23-80 (H) Bruce Kison, Cal 2B 1 L, 17-0

Randy Bush 9-28-82 (A) Jim Clancy, Tor 1B 0 L, 3-0

Joe Mauer 5-6-08 (A) Gavin Floyd, CWS 2B 1 L, 7-1

Joe Mauer 8-23-10 (A) Neftali Feliz, Tex* 1B 1 L, 4-0

Joe Mauer 5-24-13 (A) Anibal Sanchez, Det 1B 1 L, 6-0

Robbie Grossman 9-8-18 (H) Jorge Lopez, KC 1B 0 L, 4-1

*-Feliz was Texas’ fourth pitcher of the game; starter Rich Harden pitched 6⅔ innings