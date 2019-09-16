All games at 6:40 p.m. on FSN, 830-AM

Monday: RHP Jose Berrios (12-8, 3.63 ERA) vs. RHP Reynaldo Lopez (9-13, 5.35)

Tuesday: LHP Martin Perez (10-7, 4.89) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (14-9, 3.41)

Wednesday: RHP Jake Odorizzi (14-6, 3.60) vs. RHP Dylan Covey (1-8, 7.98)

Twins update

The Twins (91-58) are beginning their final homestand. They have retaken the major league home run lead 287-286 from the Yankees, who have played two more games. … The Twins are better on the road, where they are an MLB best 50-25. They are 41-33 at home. … Luis Arraez’s .344 average is the 10th best among rookies with 300 or more plate appearances in the past 100 seasons. … Berrios had his start pushed back a day. He threw seven scoreless innings vs. Washington on Tuesday. … LF Eddie Rosario has 99 RBI. … The Twins have a major league-low 26 stolen bases; their team record low is 32.

White Sox update

SS Tim Anderson leads the AL with a .332 batting average and 1B Jose Abreu leads the league with 117 RBI, but the White Sox (65-83), who were 42-44 at the All-Star break, will finish with a losing record for the seventh year in a row. … Giolito has the sixth-best ERA in the AL. He threw a shutout against the Twins on his last trip to Target Field, and struck out a team-record eight in a row in his last game vs. Kansas City, which he lost. He is 2-2 with a 3.24 ERA against the Twins this season. … Lopez is 0-3 with a 7.47 ERA in his past three starts at Target Field.

Chris Miller